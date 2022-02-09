Equities rise in early trade; majority of Nifty50 stocks in green

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) India's key benchmark equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- rose substantially in the early trade on Wednesday.



At 9.34 a.m., Sensex traded at 58,318 points, up 0.9 per cent or 510 points from the previous close of 57,809 points. It opened at 58,163 points.



Nifty traded at 17,415 points, up 0.9 per cent or 148 points from the previous close of 17,267 points. It opened at 17,370 points.



Among stocks, Indian Oil Corporation, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, and Titan were the top five gainers, rising 2.3 per cent, 1.9 per cent, 1.9 per cent, 1.9, per cent, and 1.9 per cent, respectively.



NTPC and Sun Pharma, on the other hand, were the only stocks that declined in the early trade among the Nifty 50 companies, NSE data showed.



--IANS

ad/dpb







