Ensure 850 Goa cops in UP on poll duty can vote: Congress to EC

Panaji, Feb 18 (IANS) The Congress on Friday alleged that nearly 850 Goa Police personnel, who have been posted for election duties in Uttar Pradesh, have been unable to vote in February 14 Assembly elections by the postal ballot.



In a letter to Goa's Chief Electoral Officer, Congress state General Secretary Sunil Kawthankar sought that the police personnel from the India Reserve Battallion exercise their right to vote through postal ballot.



"Obviously due to their sudden posting, they were unable to apply for postal ballots. In such situations, it must be the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure that these police personnel are not denied their right to franchise.



"The ECI has spent lakhs of rupees on newspaper, TV and outdoor advertisements, and also on pink booths and other attractions to get people to vote. It is unlikely the EC doesn't have resources to ensure that all 850 police personnnel get to vote and submit their postal ballot in a secure manner without any scope for tampering," he said.



Goa witnessed nearly 80 per cent voting in the Assembly elections.



--IANS

maya/vd







