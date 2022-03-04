England team holds minute's silence for spin legend Shane Warne

London, March 4 (IANS) The England men's cricket team led the tributes pouring in for Australian great Shane Warne, who has died aged 52 following a suspected heart attack. England are currently in the West Indies, preparing for a three-Test series against the Caribbean.



And ahead of the final day of England's warm-up game against Cricket West Indies President's XI, the players and umpires stood in the middle for a minute's silence in honour of Warne.



England's all-rounder Ben Stokes took to Twitter to write a glowing tribute. The all-rounder tweeted: "Australian Legend @rajasthanroyals Legend.



"Was an honour to know you and work with you This man is a LEGEND #theking".



Stokes was not the only England international to pay tributes to Warne, as his sentiments were also echoed by his national teammate Liam Livingstone.



In an emotional post on Twitter, Livingstone described the Australian as'his 'idol' and revealed Warne was the reason he wears 23 on his playing shirt, on the day the Lancastrian received his shirt number for the 2022 season.



An emotional Livingstone wrote: "The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… All came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg-spin, and the reason I now wear 23, sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend!"



David Lloyd, a former England coach and player, told talkSPORT, "Shane was generous to a fault. He lived life to the full, he was Peter Pan, but when it came to cricket, he was serious."



"Shane Warne had this God-given talent and he was so grateful for it that he always wanted to help other players. Any young spinner who came into the game at whatever level, he would go and talk to them, work with them, give them a pat on the back. He was an immense character, but as a player, he was top of the tree. For me,'he's the best I've ever seen."



