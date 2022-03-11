Encounter breaks out at J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, March 11 (IANS) An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district late on Friday, officials said.



"Encounter has started at Chewaklan area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated.



--IANS

zi/vd





