Employees at J&K's Banihal toll post assault driver, cut his ear

Jammu, March 18 (IANS) Some employees at NHAI Banihal toll post in J&K's Ramban district on Friday allegedly beat up a driver and cut his ear.



A video of the incident is in circulation on social media groups in which the cut on the ear cartilage of an unidentified driver can be seen.



In the video, the injured driver is seen lying on the road covering his bleeding ear with a cloth. When somebody lifts the cloth, the deep cut in the ear cartilage is clearly visible.



District magistrate Ramban, Mussarat Islam, told reporters that he has sought a report from SSP Ramban in connection with the incident.



"A case is being registered and necessary action under law will follow", the district magistrate said.



--IANS

