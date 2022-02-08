Elton John's Oscar party set to return as in-person event on Mar 27

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, the annual Oscar viewing party hosted by legendary rockstar Elton John and his husband David Furnish, is set to return as an in-person event on March 27, reports Variety.



Elton John AIDS Foundation announced that Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will perform during the festivities, which will take place in West Hollywood Park. John said in a statement available with Variety, "David and I are so grateful to celebrate 30 years of the foundation and especially grateful to Brandi Carlile and the many fabulous guests supporting us for another magnificent night in West Hollywood Park."



He added, "Our success reflects the passion, commitment and generosity of our supporters. Together, we are making a difference and bringing light and hope to people living with HIV around the world."



Commenting on the same, Carlile said, "Getting to perform for such a significant milestone of one of the most legendary Oscar parties is an absolute honour. I'm looking forward to celebrating Hollywood's big night with close friends and supporters of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and helping bring awareness to an incredibly important cause."



