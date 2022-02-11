Elgi Equipments posts Rs 41.73 crore PAT

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) Air compressor major Elgi Equipments Ltd closed the quarter ended December 31, 2021 with an after tax profit of Rs 41.73 crore.



According to Elgi Equipments, the company has logged a net profit of Rs 41.73 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 up from Rs 34.61 crore earned during corresponding quarter the previous year.



The consolidated sales for the quarter was Rs 656 crore as against Rs 547 crore in the corresponding quarter in 2020-21.



Except for Australia where the impact of Covid-19 was more pronounced, the company performed well in India and other international markets. The company's automotive business also performed well, Elgi Equipments said.



