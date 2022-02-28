Egypt, Jordan leaders hold phone call over bilateral cooperation

Cairo, Feb 28 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan have held a phone conversation over strengthening cooperation.



During the conversation on Sunday, Sisi lauded the continuous development of relations between the two countries, as well as coordination on regional and international issues, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.



The Egyptian President also stressed the importance of continuing efforts to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation to maximise the common interests of both countries, highlighting the positive results of the recent joint higher committee meetings between the two sides, Xinhua news agency reported.



The Jordanian king said his country will continue advancing bilateral cooperation frameworks at all levels and praised the convening of the Joint Egyptian-Jordanian Higher Committee recently in Cairo chaired by the Prime Ministers of the two countries, said the statement.



The two leaders also exchanged views on the developments of regional and international affairs.



