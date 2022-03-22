EU approves security, defence plan of action

Brussels, March 22 (IANS) The European Union's (EU) Foreign and Defence Ministershave approved the bloc's security and defence plan of action which, among others, will see it establishing a rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops that could be swiftly deployed in case of a crisis.



Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, told a press conference that the plan of action, known as the "Strategic Compass," was not a response to what was happening in Ukraine, but a "turning point for the EU as a security provider" and "a very much important step for European security and defence policy", reports Xinhua news agency.



The Compass gives the EU an ambitious plan of action for strengthening the EU's security and defence policy by 2030.



Borrell said the Compass gave the EU the possibility to "act firmly and united" and will help it step up its ability to react in response to crisis, increase its resilience and invest in the required capabilities and defence innovation.



"The strength of our Union lies in unity, solidarity and determination. The objective of the Strategic Compass is to make the EU a stronger and more capable security provider," the bloc said in a separate statement announcing the agreement, emphasizing that the Compass "will enhance the EU's strategic autonomy".



The programme involves, among other things, the development of an EU Space Strategy for Security and Defence, creating an EU cyber defence policy to better prepare for and respond to cyberattacks and expanding intelligence analysis capabilities.



