ED seize Rs 46.85L from Patliputra builders in Patna

Patna, March 9 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 46.85 lakh from the residence of Managing Director of Patliputra builders Ltd, Anil Singh.



The action was taken on Tuesday night.



Singh is currently in jail after the ED had seized Rs 2.62 crore on October 29, 2021. And as part of the ongoing probe, ED again searched his house.



According to an ED official, Singh had taken money from home buyers, but had failed to deliver the properties on time. He is also booked under IPC section of attempt to murder and the Arms Act. The ED acted against him on the charges of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.



The official further said that Singh had illegally amassed Rs 9,47,18,011 from the employees of some newspapers and publications Ltd to build a housing society. On failure to do so, the buyers went to the court, and following the directions of the court, he had to return the said amount. But, Singh did not return the money.



The ED is also looking after the two FIRs registered against him in Patna's Kotwali police station and Alamganj police station. The charge sheet in both the cases has been filed in the court.



