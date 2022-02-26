ED files chargesheet in PMLA case related to trafficking of wildlife

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), before a Special Kolkata Judge, against three persons in a case related to trafficking of protected wildlife.



After accepting the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Wasim Rahaman, Wajid Ali and Md Gulam Gaus, the court took cognisance of the matter and fixed it for the next date of hearing.



The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of a case registered by the Wildlife Crime Control Cell and Data Management Unit, WB under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.



Wasim Rahaman, along with his accomplices, was arrested by the officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Cell, Kolkata, on June 1, 2019 for his involvement in illicit trafficking of protected wildlife.



The ED carried out a search operation at Wasim Rahaman's residential premises in Howrah on March 16, 2021. The search revealed that Rahaman was actively involved in the smuggling of animals which were protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The proceeds of the crime amounting to Rs 2.21 crore in the form of land, flats and bank balance were provisionally attached.



--IANS

