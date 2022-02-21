ED collects data of Indiabulls clients, company writes to NSE

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which on Monday conducted raids at the offices of Indiabulls Housing Finance in Mumbai and Delhi in connection with a PMLA case lodged against the company and its promoter Sameer Gehlaut in April 2021, has reportedly recovered a few incriminating documents.



The ED also questioned the Indiabulls officials about a few clients. Their data was provided to the ED by the Indiabulls officials.



Now the company has once again written to the National Stock Exchange to brief them on the ongoing matter.



Speaking to IANS, the officials of Indiabulls confirmed the raid and the ED asking about a few clients.



The ED's investigation is based on an FIR lodged in Palghar, Maharashtra, in April 2021. The FIR was filed by a person named Ashutosh Kamble.



"The company and its officials have provided the data of clients to Enforcement Directorate," said an Indiabulls official.



The officials alleged that Kamble was part of an extortion and blackmailing racket.



"The FIR is a copy-paste of earlier several patently false, vexatious and malicious complaints that the blackmailers have been circulating for the last three years now; similar allegations in a petition under the name of Abhay Yadav was dismissed by the apex court in 2019. The company had immediately approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the false and malicious FIR filed against the company in Palghar last year. The division bench of Bombay High Court on April 27, 2021 passed a detailed order staying all investigations in the matter," read a statement from the company.



Earlier, Indiabulls had approached the National Stock Exchange on April 28, 2021, when it wrote a letter to NSE regarding clarification about the ongoing matter.



The ED had earlier recorded the statement of a Puna-based businessman who deals in real estate in connection with the matter.



The ED officials held a meeting on Sunday regarding Monday's raid. Separate teams were formed to recover a few incriminating documents.



Delhi High Court had issued an order barring the ED to stall the investigation against the company. It had also asked the ED not to take coercive action against the company.



--IANS

atk/arm