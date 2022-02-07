ED charge sheets MD of Bhanu Construction in PMLA case

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have filed a Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet), under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, against Sanjay Kumar Tiwary, Managing Partner of Bhanu Construction and others before a Special Ranchi court.



The court after accepting the charge sheet fixed the matter for further hearing.



The ED had in November 2021, arrested Tiwary, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The arrest was preceeded by searches carried out in November at different premises located in Ranchi.



During these searches various incriminating documents, digital evidences were found and seized along with five vehicles.



After compiling the evidences, the ED filed the prosecution complaint before the Court.



Investigation under the provisions of PMLA was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered on the complaint of State Bank of India, Hatia Branch, Dhurwa, Ranchi and charge sheet filed by CBI, ACB, Ranchi under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 13 (2) read with 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, against Tiwary, Managing Partner of Bhanu Construction and others.



An amount of Rs 100.01 crore was 'erroneously' credited in the account of Bhanu Construction from State Bank of India. The said amount belonged to Jharkhand Rajya Madhayan Bhojan Pradhikaran (Mid-Day-Meal).



Sanjay Kumar Tiwary, deliberately/knowingly diverted the amount of Rs 53.38 crore to various accounts of Bhanu Construction and his associates, resulting in wrongful gain to them and corresponding loss to the State Bank of India.



After arrest, the Court had granted custody of the accused to ED for six days. Currently he is in Judicial Custody.



Further investigation into the matter is under progress.



