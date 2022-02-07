ED attaches properties belonging to Dental clinic under PMLA

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable properties of a dental clinic in Chennai under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act 2002 in a bribery scam.



According to information available, the attachment of the movable properties by the ED is due to bribery to start new dental colleges by the Dental Council of India.



The ED's action came after CBI registered an FIR against a Chennai-based Dental surgeon, Dr Murukesan, and others trying to induce by illegal means the Dental Council of India officials for awarding permission to two dental colleges in Tamil Nadu.



The ED in a statement on Monday said that Murukesan had bought an immovable property with the ill-gotten money and later sold this property and put the money into the account of a Dental clinic run by him.



The ED officials in the statement said that the ill-gotten money was quantified at Rs 1 crore. The agency attached Rs 21,11,186 which is the balance in the account of the Dental clinic.



--IANS

