ED attaches assets worth Rs 2.22 cr of Assam Rifles Official

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that they have provisionally attached assets worth Rs 2.22 crore belonging to an official of Assam Rifles, Rajdev Singh Yadav, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to disproportionate assets.



As per an ED official, Rajdev Singh was posted as 2IC (2nd in Command), Training Battalion, Assam Rifles Training Centre, Dimapur, Nagaland.



The ED official said that the attached assets are in the form of FDs of Rs 2.22 crore.



Earlier in August 2019, CBI, ACB, Shillong had lodged a case under Prevention of Corruption Act after conducting a thorough probe and on March 30, 2021 filed a charge sheet under section 13(2) read with sections 13(2), 13(1)(e) of the IPC.



The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of the CBI's FIR and the charge sheet.



The ED learnt in its investigation that Rajdev Singh Yadav made huge cash deposits in his bank accounts and acquired huge assets, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.



Between 2012 and 2019, he was posted as staff officer-II, Establishment and Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) at the HQ, Directorate General Assam Rifles, Shillong. It was the time when he made huge deposits.



ED has alleged that he laundered a lot of money. Further investigation in the matter is on.



