ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.52 cr of ex MLA Anam Naik

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1.52 crore, in connection with a prevention of money laundering case registered against ex MLA and Biju Janta Dal Leader Anam Naik and others for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.



Naik was MLA from Bhawanipatna constituency in Odisha.



The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered at Koraput Police Station under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, against Naik.



The ED learnt in the investigation that Naik has invested his ill-gotten income, which are over and above his known sources of income, in acquiring various properties and bank investments in his name and in the name of his family members.



Further investigation is in the matter is underway.



