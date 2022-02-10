ED attaches Rs 1.77cr of Rana Ayyub in money laundering case

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached Rs 1.77 crore of journalist Rana Ayyub in connection with a money laundering case lodged against her for allegedly misusing funds collected in the name of help and charity through a website -- ketto.com.



An ED official said Ayyub had allegedly misused the funds, and diverted them into other account for personal expenses.



ED sources said she cheated donors in a pre-planned manner.



She had opened a Fixed Deposit (FD) of Rs 50 Lakh, the money was collected through campaign, and diverted into FD from the savings account through net banking.



Earlier, on August 28, 2021, one Vikas Sankrityayan, had lodged a complaint with the Ghaziabad Police against Ayyub, alleging that "she cheated the general public in the name of charity".



Acting on his complaint, on September 7, 2021, an FIR was lodged against Ayyub at Indirapuram Police Station. She was booked under sections 403, 406, 418, 420 of the Indian Pennal Code (IPC), read with section 66D of Information Technology Act.



The funds were collected in the saving accounts of Rana Aayyub, her sister and her father.



Later, on the basis of this FIR, the ED initiated a money laundering probe.



Now, the ED has attached Rs 1.77 crore of Rana Ayyub, alleging that this money was part of proceeds of crime.



--IANS

