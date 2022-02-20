EC restores max number of star campaigners as Covid cases drop

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday restored the maximum number of Star Campaigners for ongoing and future elections as the number of Covid-19 cases dropped substantially.



Now, the recognised national and state parties can field a maximum of 40-star campaigners. Other parties which are registered but not recognised can now have 20-star campaigners during the electioneering.



"In a notification issued to all party presidents or general secretaries, the EC said that after due deliberation it has decided to restore the maximum limit on number of Star Campaigners as specified under section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the time period for submission of the list of Star Campaigners for all ongoing and future elections, with immediate effect, as under the maximum limit on the number of Star Campaigners for recognized National/State political parties shall be 40 and for other than recognized political party it shall be 20," the ECI said.



The Commission also said that the list of Star Campaigners shall be communicated within a period of seven days from the date of the notification while for the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Manipur (both phases) and Uttar Pradesh (for phase V, VI and VIl) and by election to 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency of Assam, the list of additional Star Campaigners, if any, can be submitted to the Commission or the concerned Chief Electoral Officer latest by February 23, 2022 till five p.m.



The poll panel also said that the decision came after the numbers of both active and new COVID-19 cases have been receding and the restrictions put in place both by the Central Government and State Governments to check the spread of pandemic are being lifted or relaxed gradually.



--IANS

ams/skp/