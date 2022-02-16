EC notice to Telangana BJP MLA for threatening UP voters

New Delhi/Hyderabad, Feb 16 (IANS) The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Telangana's BJP MLA T. Raja Singh for threatening Uttar Pradesh voters of dire consequences if they don't vote for the saffron party.



Taking a note of the controversial video of the MLA circulated widely on social media platforms, it observed that prima facie he violated the Model Code of Conduct, sections 171 C and 171 F of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.



The Election Commission asked him to show cause within 24 hours as to why appropriate penal action under criminal law should not be initiated against him and also to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of conduct should not be taken against him.



"Take notice that in the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," reads the notice.



The controversial MLA, in the video released after the second phase of polling for Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, threatened voters that if they don't cast their votes for BJP their houses will be demolished and they will be driven out of the state.



Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, voiced concern over the "huge voter turnout in some areas" of Uttar Pradesh during the second phase of polling on Monday, saying he believes that UP CM Yogi Adityanath's enemies came out in large numbers to cast their votes. He appealed to "Hindu brothers and sisters" to come out and vote in third and subsequent phases.



"To those who don't vote for BJP, I want to tell you that Yogi ji has called thousands of JCBs and bulldozers. They are on the way to Uttar Pradesh. After elections those who did not support Yogi Ji will be identified. You know, what JCBs and bulldozers are used for.



"I want to tell those traitors of Uttar Pradesh who don't want Yogi ji to become the Chief Minister again, abeta', if you want to live in Uttar Pradesh, you will have to say 'Yogi Yogi' or else you will have to leave the state," Raja Singh added.



