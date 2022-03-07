Drug peddler Nigerian held with fake passport in Delhi

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a Nigerian national, who was absconding from Mumbai, for being involved in drug peddling, cyber fraud and other heinous offences, an official said on Monday.



The accused, identified as Donatus Odipko Okoye (36), a resident of the Republic of Nigeria, was also overstaying in India with a fake passport and without any valid visa.



Furnishing details, DCP Esha Pandey said on March 4, the team of cyber police station was patrolling in Tughlakabad Extension, Govindpuri where it noticed a foreign national who started walking suspiciously after seeing the police party which then followed and overpowered him.



"When the foreign national was asked to show his documents for staying in India, he was not able to produce them and tried to run away from the spot," the DCP said.



Accordingly, an FIR under section 14 of the Foreigner Act was registered and investigation was taken up. On interrogation, the accused person disclosed that he came to India in 2016 as Kone Adama on the passport of Ivory Coast that he managed through an agent in Ivory Coast. In 2018, he met his Nigerian Boss who used to hire drug peddlers and started working for him. When he was supplying drugs to a client in Mumbai, he was arrested by the Mumbai Police and was booked under sections 307, 353, 332, 333, 143, 147, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and section 8(c), 21(a), 22(c) of the NDPS Act, the official said.



After getting bail from Arthur Road Jail, he returned to Delhi and started living in Uttam Nagar and again met his Nigerian boss who told him about his online work, in which he used to dupe people on the pretext of custom clearance.



"With his arrest, eight debit cards, one forged passport and four mobile phones have been recovered from his house. Further, it was revealed that the fake passport recovered from his possession was originally issued to one of his associates, who was in a jail of Bengaluru in a Cyber fraud case," the official said.



During the course of investigation, account statements of recovered debit cards were obtained and after analyzing the statements, a transaction of cheated money of more than Rs one crore was found in these bank accounts. Further investigation of the case is under progress to nab his associates, the official added.



--IANS

uj/dpb