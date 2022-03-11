Drone monitoring ahead of Holi in Bihar

Patna, March 11 (IANS) The Bihar police will take all possible measures, including using drones, to prevent hooligans from creating law and order problems in the state in the run-up to Holi.



On Thursday, in a high-level meeting, DGP of Bihar S.K. Singhal directed the field officers to implement the same on priority basis. People of the state are expected to celebrate Holi in a bigger way this year in the wake of reduced Corona threat.



The DGP directed IGP, DIGP, SSP, SP and DSP rank officers of the state via teleconferencing to intensify checking in their respective areas. He has asked officials to use drones, motor boats, helicopters, and horses to keep an eye on activities of liquor mafias of the state.



He has specially directed officials to make the anti-liquor task force and Vajra more effective.



Following the direction, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, the SSP of Patna directed every SHOs to keep a close watch on the bikers gang.



"We will deploy 1,500 additional police force in the district especially on high speed zones like four-lane Atal Path and Digha-AIIMS elevated Patli Path. A QRT and anti-liquor task force will also be deployed in the region. Will press into service 12 teams of dog squad as well," Dhillon said.



As per the new rule, if any offender is arrested in a drunken state and refuses to reveal the name of the seller, he or she would be booked under liquor prohibition law and sent to jail.



--IANS

ajk/shb/