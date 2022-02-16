Drew Barrymore 'felt so great' hitting on a stranger

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore hit on a stranger in Central Park before realising she was "twice his age", but she "felt so great" after taking the risk.



Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "So, I saw this man in this park and he was really cute and I was attracted to him…this weekend. So I start following him. I was wearing a full balaclava so the only thing that's out is my peepers. It's like a ski mask.



"So I just meandered over to him and I just went, ‘Hi, I was wondering if I could ask you a question?' And he was like, ‘Alright,' and I said, ‘Are you single?' And he said, ‘Perhaps?' And I said, ‘Okay, that's not a no,' and I said, ‘Okay, are you gay?' Because I have no gaydar and I'm so gay man adjacent and everyone around me is gay and I always fall for the wrong guy. And he said, ‘No,' and I said ‘Okay.' "



She told the man she "wanted to do something" she could be proud of "by taking a risk", before taking her hood and balaclava off and asking his age, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Barrymore added: "Then I looked at him and said, ‘How old are you?' And, he said, ‘I'm 28' and I said, ‘Oooh.' I said, ‘I don't mean to have this come off the wrong way, but I didn't think you were 28.'



"I said, ‘I guess that's our first strike. I'm twice your age, that's probably not going to work,' and this girl comes up and she's like, ‘I just have to stop you for a second and I just have to say I just heard you ask this man if you're single and I think it's so great.'



"And then she goes, ‘Are you Drew Barrymore?' And, I said 'Yes…' And he and I looked at each other and I said, ‘Well it was really lovely to meet you.' And we walked away from each other and I felt so great about it."



