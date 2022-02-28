Dozens killed in Kharkiv after Russia fires from Grad multiple rocket launchers

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Many civilians have been killed by Russian shelling on residential areas of Kharkiv.



Head of the Kharkiv Region Military Administration, Oleg Synehubov said, "What is happening in Kharkiv is an utter war crime! It's genocide of the Ukrainian people," Ukrainska Pravda reported.



He added, "Tens of peaceful civilians are dying. This is happening during daytime, when people have gone outside to get medication, food, drinking water. It's a crime. Russia is using heavy artillery weapons."



According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russian invaders are shelling residential areas of Kharkiv, where there is no strategic or military infrastructure that could be targeted by armed forces.



Shelling is currently ongoing in the neighbourhoods. As a result, local authorities are unable to provide emergency services and eliminate the consequences of shelling on time, the report said.



According to Synehubov, 11 civilians have been killed and tens wounded.



Dozens of victims have been reported in Kharkiv after mass fire from Grad multiple rocket launchers on Monday, said the Advisor to Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko.



Gerashchenko said, ""Kharkiv has just been shelled by Grads. Dozens were killed, and hundreds were injured."



The exact number of dead and injured is currently unknown, according to the Ukrainska Pravda.



