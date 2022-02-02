Don't want to become Hema Malini: RLD chief

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday said he does not want to be Hema Malini, while claiming that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked his party member to join the BJP promising him that he will be made Hema Malini (a Lok Sabha MP).



Addressing a rally in Mathura, Jayant said that the BJP is trying to make those people happy from whom it will not get anything.



"Those people (BJP) are saying end number of things to me too. They do not love us and I am saying that I do not want to become Hema Malini. What will you get by making me happy. What will you do for public and the farmers' families," he asked.



Jayant said: "Your party worker and one who had fought the polls last time -- Yogesh Nauhwar -- was lured by BJP heavyweight Shah. The Minister had said that if Yogesh goes into the saffron party's fold, he will be made Hema Malini. But, Yogesh proved his loyalty and refused Shah's offer."



Jayant also questioned why Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra Teni has not been sacked.



"What has the BJP done for the farmers' families. Why does Teni still enjoy a ministerial post," he asked.



Refusing the BJP's offer for an alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Jayant had said: "Invitation should not be extended to me but to those 700 farmers' families which have been destroyed."



Earlier, Shah had held a meeting at BJP MP Parvesh Verma's residence where he met several Jat leaders and appealed to them to support the saffron party.



Post that, Parvesh Sharma had told mediapersons that BJP's doors are always open for Jayant Chaudhary.



"We wanted to welcome Jayant into the BJP, but he has opted for a wrong route," Parvesh had said.



Rhe SP is fighting the state assembly polls in alliance with the RLD.



