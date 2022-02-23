'Dongalunnaru Jagratha' first look out

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (IANS) With Sri Simha Koduri as the hero, the first-look poster of 'Dongalunnaru Jagratha' was unveiled on Wednesday. The poster was dropped on the occasion of Sri Simha Koduri's birthday.



What appears like a novel concept, the poster creates much anticipation. A car on the highway, with a no u-turn sign, the hero is seen in a tricky situation.



Preethi Asrani plays the female lead in 'Dongalunnaru Jagratha,' while Samuthirakani will also be seen in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Satish Tripura.



The film is produced jointly by D Suresh Babu and Sunitha Tati, while Kaala Bhairava is in charge of the music composition.



