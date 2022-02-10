Domestic Manufacturing Boost: Centre prohibits import of foreign made drone

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Centre on Wednesday prohibited the import of foreign made drones.



Notably, the move comes to promote the domestic drone manufacturing industry.



As per a Directorate General of Foreign Trade notification, the import prohibition has come into effect from February 9, 2022.



"Import policy of drones in 'Completely Built Up' or 'Completely Knocked Down' or 'Semi Knocked Down' form under 'HS Code 8806' is 'prohibited' with exceptions provided for R&D, Defence and security purposes," the notification said.



"Import of drone components will be 'free'. This will come into force with immediate effect."



In 2021, the Centre launched the PLI scheme for manufacturing of drone and its components.



The scheme has provided incentives worth Rs 120 crore in the next three years.



It is expected to drive in investments worth Rs 5,000 crore into the sector in the next three years.



