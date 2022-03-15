Doctor thrashes patient in Odisha; video goes viral

Bhubaneswar, March 15 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, a doctor beat up a young patient at Dharamgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Tuesday.



A video of this incident went viral on social media.



According to locals, a patient of Dharamgarh locality had gone to the hospital on Sunday at around 10.30 p.m. with the complaint of a severe stomach ache. As he could not find the doctor there, he raised his voice.



Later, an argument broke out between the patient and the doctor identified as Sailesh Kumar Dora at the hospital. Following which, Dora thrashed the patient.



"When I went to the hospital with severe stomach pain, no doctor was there to attend to me. When I asked the security guard, he said the doctor has gone to the washroom. After some time, someone from the medical staff injected two injections and I was on a stretcher. At that time, the doctor suddenly came to me and started beating me like anything," alleged the victim, Mukesh Naik.



The patient and local people also staged a road blockade on Monday demanding the arrest of the doctor. Two different complaints have been filed by the doctor and patient in the local police station.



"We have registered a case and detained the physician on this incident. Further investigation is on," said Dhiraj Kumar Chopdar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Dharamgarh.



