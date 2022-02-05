Doctor sentenced to 6 years jail for sexually assaulting minor boy

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (IANS) A 58-year-old clinical psychologist K. Gireesh, who worked in the state government, on Saturday was sentenced by a local court here for six years imprisonment and a fine of Rs one lakh for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy who had come to him as a patient.



The sentence was delivered by a Special Fast Track court judge R. Jayakrishnan.



Incidentally, this is the first time in the state that a doctor has been sentenced under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



The case took place on August 14, 2017 at his house here, when Gireesh was giving consultation to the young boy.



The boy was given a puzzle to work on and he asked him if he sees porn videos and talked about sex.



In between, he kissed the boy a few times and touched his private part.



Then he told the boy that he should not divulge what happened, threatening him with dire consequences.



And when the boy returned home his parents asked why he was very sad and looked frightened. The boy told his parents whatever had happened.



Soon the parents alerted the Child Line officials, who alerted the local police station and a case was registered.



The court observed that the boy and the family came under heavy duress on account of this incident and the court cannot be idle on it.



Incidentally, Gireesh has been charged in a similar case of misbehaving with another young boy and the trial in that case is to begin next month.



Gireesh in the past had been anchoring a programme on his subject on a TV channel and is one who delivers speeches and lectures.



