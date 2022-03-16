Doctor, chemist held for conducting sex determination tests in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 16 (IANS) A doctor and a chemist were arrested on Wednesday for illegally running a sex determination clinic in Delhi and Gurugram. The arrests follow a raid conducted by the health departments of Gurugram, Nuh along with the Gurugram police.



According to the police, the civil surgeon of Nuh, Kuldeep Singh, received a tip-off that a man named Devender was involved in an illegal sex determination racket in connivance with a doctor.



After this information was received, a team of the health departments of Gurugram, Nuh and the Gurugram police was constituted.



A decoy patient was prepared and the doctor -- Rajeev Bhatia -- and the chemist -- Devender Kumar -- were caught red-handed from the Huda City Centre Metro Station in Gurugram.



The police said the doctor was booked in a similar case earlier. The police have also recovered an ultrasound machine from their possession.



During questioning, the accused disclosed before the police that they used to take Rs 70,000 to 75,000 for conducting illegal sex determination test and abortion.



