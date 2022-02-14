'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' 2nd trailer tests Sorcerer Supreme's strength

Los Angeles, Feb 14 (IANS) Marvel Studios released the second trailer of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' during Super Bowl LVI here on Sunday (U.S. Pacific Time).



The trailer, according to 'Variety', presents new secrets, including glimpses of Elizabeth Olsen's character of Scarlet Witch potentially breaking bad, and a brief audio cameo from what sounded very much like Patrick Stewart reviving his role as Professor X from the 'X-Men' series.



The first standalone sequel to 'Doctor Strange', the film follows the Sorcerer Supreme's efforts to deal with the aftermath of the multiverse-distorting spell that he had cast in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', a dangerous move resulting in villains from across the multiverse to bleed into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.



The film is also set after the events that occur in 'WandaVision' and 'Loki', and portrays Doctor Strange teaming up with Wanda Maximoff.



'Multiverse of Madness' also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez is set to make her MCU debut as America Chavez with the film, which is directed by Sam Raimi.



The script for the film has been written by Michael 'Loki' Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett. The film will arrive in theatres on May 6 after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



