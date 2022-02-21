Do not reopen schools; academic year almost over: Goa Cong MP

Panaji, Feb 21 (IANS) On a day when schools in Goa opened for Class 1 to 12 students, Congress Lok Sabha MP Francisco Sardinha, on Monday, questioned the Goa government's wisdom vis a vis resumption of the schools, when the academic year is scheduled to come to a close in a month and a half.



"I urge the Goa government to shut down schools. Just a month and a half is left, what is the urgency," Sardinha, a former Chief Minister, told a press conference in Margao in South Goa.



"In June, schools can start as usual. Covid may have come down now, but the parents are still worried about their children getting infected," Sardinha said, adding that schools should be resumed after all minor students are vaccinated.



The infection rate in Goa has dropped to less than four per cent with the state reporting only 70 new Covid cases by Sunday-end.



There are in all 677 active Covid cases in the state.



