Djokovic Withdraws from Indian Wells & Miami Open

Indian Wells, March 10 (IANS) World No. 2 Novak Djokovic withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.



The 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted on Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control in America "confirmed the regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the U.S."



Djokovic, who recently dropped to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, has played in only one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not received any shots to protect against Covid-19. He was deported from Australia in January and was not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park.



"While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel," Djokovic tweeted. "The CDC has confirmed that regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments."



Since Thursday's order of play has not yet been released, Grigor Dimitrov will become the 33rd seed and be moved to the last line in the draw, Djokovic's spot. He will play Belgian David Goffin or Australian Jordan Thompson in the second round. If the Bulgarian faces Goffin, it will be a rematch of the 2017 Nitto ATP Finals championship match.

A qualifier or lucky loser will replace Dimitrov on Line 93, where he will challenge American Tommy Paul.



The final round of BNP Paribas Open Qualifying is being played on Wednesday, while main-draw action at the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the year starts Thursday in the California desert.



--IANS



inj