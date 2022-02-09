Diya Kumari raises issue of IT rules compliance by social media platforms

Jaipur, Feb 9 (IANS) Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari on Wednesday raised the issue of protection of rights of citizens on social media platforms in the Parliament.



She also laid emphasis that the social media platforms should follow the guidelines under the IT Rules 2021 properly and "keep in mind the privacy of women and children on these platforms".



The Union Minister of Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that the social media companies are complying with the IT Social Media Intermediary Guidelines and are submitting monthly reports in this regard regularly.



The Minister also assured that the government will take necessary steps to make these platforms more accountable to the society and the government.



--IANS

