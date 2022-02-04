Diwakar Dhyani opens up on reunion with Vidyut for latter's debut production

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor Diwakar Dhyani, who is all set to star alongside Vidyut Jammwal in the upcoming espionage thriller 'IB 71', has shared his experience of reuniting with Vidyut, who had made a promise to cast Dhyani in his debut production when they were working together on 'Force'.



The film, directed by Sankalp Reddy, will see Vidyut in the role of an Indian intelligence officer while Diwakar will be seen in the role of a Pakistani army major.



Talking about the bond he shares with Vidyut, Diwakar said: "Vidyut and I hit it off during ‘Force'. We've been friends since then and he always checks on me, but I didn't think much about his promise to offer me a role when he sets up a production house. I'm glad that in a world of noise, here's a person who is as good as his word."



He added, "He's super determined about realising his dreams. Shooting for ‘IB 71' makes me think of where we (Vidyut and I) were in 2011 and where we stand today. I am so excited to collaborate with Vidyut again for such a captivating film."



The film will be produced under Vidyut's banner, Action Hero Films, in collaboration with T-Series and Reliance Entertainment. Co-produced by Abbas Sayyed, 'IB 71' is based on Aditya Shastri's story and a screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP.



