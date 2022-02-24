Divyenndu recounts tough night shoots for 'The Railway Men' based on Bhopal gas tragedy

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor Divyenndu reveals about his tough night shoots during the filming of Yash Raj Film's debut web series 'The Railway Men' which is about the Bhopal gas tragedy.



As per the recorded estimates it killed more than 15,000 people and affected over 600,000 workers.



Talking about his difficult shoot schedule Divyenndu shares: "I am mostly doing night shoots since the show is based on the Bhopal gas tragedy. I have been shooting at nights the entire past month and covering up on my sleep in the days which has been exhausting and I can undoubtedly say that it is the toughest shoot of my life till date".



Divyenndu, is best known for his roles in 'Pyar Ka Punchnama', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' and Prime Video series 'Mirzapur'.



On working with a cast like R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Babil Shah, he adds: "But it is definitely all worth it because as an actor, it is a satisfying feeling to be a part of such an important story and be able to work with such an amazing and talented team of co-stars."



Divyenndu also has his film, 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' releasing soon. As per reports, he will also be part of Imtiaz Ali's project.



