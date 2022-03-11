Dive into 'The Other Realm'

New Delhi, March 11 (IANSlife) Fashion designer Nikhil Thampi has joined hands with the premium casual wear brand Crimsoune Club to unveil a collection, 'The Other Realm'.





Nikhil's signature style is modern with a grand flair. Not limiting himself to cocktail wear, he has partnered to create this luxe yet affordable and chic collection.



Crimsoune Club, a family-run business which holds an eight-decade experience in textiles, quality production and pan India network with nearly 4,000 retail counters, felt the need to widen their audience to the urban consumers and give them exactly what they need, accessible luxe clothing. Through this collaboration, they have also translated Nikhil's unique pret couture into a stylish casualwear line.



Inspired by a modern day safari, this range includes contemporary, unisex and eclectic separates and ensembles for the explorer millennials, who are expressive and experimental. Having had a eureka moment while pondering about how the past travellers used the North Star's guidance, 'the gps' print came to life in this travel collection. The line includes elevated neutrals with a tinge of neon and bold prints.



Talking about this collaboration, Thampi said, "As an artist, I don't believe in blocking myself to a particular design DNA. With every project, the idea is to do something different and unique, something unpredictable. In this collaboration, we have launched an entire print based collection which we have never done before. We wanted to make good design accessible to modern Indians, this collection is for someone who expresses themselves unabashedly."



The lure of the safari inspires an affordable range of separates that views vintage travel clothing from a current context. Crush-resistant fabrics, lightweight outerwear, detachable utilitarian details and versatile styles allow transitions between different holiday spots: urban meets outdoorsy.



Cheshta Aggarwal, Director, Crimsoune Club said, "As a brand marketer, I felt that such a collaboration could help us broaden our horizon and connect with the urban millennials who are looking for fashion that is luxurious yet approachable. With this project, we have blended Nikhil's understanding of design with the brand's expertise in bringing quality, thereby making the collection available for the entire country to experience and consume."



