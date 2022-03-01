'Disturbed Area' status extended in Assam for 6 more months

Guwahati, March 1 (IANS) Amidst opposition in the entire northeastern region and almost all political parties, the Assam government on Tuesday, under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, extended the "Disturbed Area" status in the entire state for another 6 months, an official notification said.



Announcing the extension, the notification said that after reviewing the law and order situation in Assam in the past six months, the state government has declared the entire state of Assam as "Disturbed Area" up to six more months with effect from February 28.



The AFSPA was enforced in Assam in November 1990 and has been extended every six months.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that some "rationalisation" regarding the contentious act is expected in the current year. He had said that the Army, which deployed in the disturbed areas under the AFSPA, has virtually withdrawn from Assam, except for five-six districts.



He claimed that militancy was on the wane in Assam, with all tribal militant groups already coming forward for talks and depositing their arms and ammunition.



--IANS

