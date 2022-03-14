Disposal of mines right under Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Kiev, March 14 (IANS) The Russian military, which has occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, intends to dispose of mines that did not explode at the nuclear power plant, just near power unit No. 1, Ukraines nuclear company said.



The National Nuclear Energy Generating Company or 'Energoatom' said, "Very soon, the invading forces who are occupying the Zaporizhzhia NPP are planning to start the 'disposal' of munitions right on the site of the station near the ruins of the ZNPP training centre.



"In other words, some crazy daredevils are going to blow up munitions right in front of power unit No. 1."



On March 12, Petro Kotin, the head of NNEGC Energoatom, had said that representatives of the so-called "military-civil administration" arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, gathered management staff and said that the station is now owned by Rosatom.



On March 11, Russian civilians were brought to ZNPP. On March 12, it became known that there were 11 of them and that they were all Rosatom employees, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



However, Rosatom has said that the Zaporizhzhia NPP seized by Russia is not under its control.



