Discover New Zealand's secret landscapes

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANSlife) New Zealand's landscapes are breathtaking and are a true delight to the eyes. One is certain to be astonished by beautiful landscapes at every bend. While the entire country is gorgeous, there are a few areas that stand out for being the most unique and untouched places in New Zealand.







Home to mountains like skyscrapers, waterfalls cascading like velvet and the quiet, stillness of a land before time, it's a place to experience the true, raw beauty of nature. New Zealand is full of these marvels which is sure to awaken your inner explorer. We present to you 4 beautiful & untapped New Zealand landscapes that are sure to leave you in awe of the beauty of nature:



Mt Cook/Mackenzie



The Mackenzie region is tucked nicely halfway between Christchurch and Queenstown, but if feels like a world all of its own. It's one of few International Dark Sky Reserves in the world, known for transforming into a crystal-clear blanket of stars by night. Gaze at the milky way from a hot pool at Tekapo Springs or if you want a closer look at the planets, the Dark Sky Reserve offers tours at Mt John Observatory, New Zealand's premier astronomical research centre. By day, the region offers sights just as spectacular with remarkable glaciers set amongst towering mountains.



Southern Coastline (Catlins, Waitaki, Dunedin)



Throwback to a time when nature felt raw, untouched and unchartered; the Southern end of the country wraps around a moody coastline and lends itself to panoramic views, endlessly stretched horizons and other worldly landscapes. Nugget Point offers striking ocean views dotted by rocky islets named by Captain Cook for looking like pieces of gold, and a pathway leading to the towering lighthouse perched on the edge of the cliff. With nature comes wildlife and this region is bursting with cute and furry animals. Whether it's Oamaru's Little Blue Penguins adorably running in from shore to find shelter or Dunedin's Fur Seals and Yellow Eyed Penguins parading on the beach, there's plenty to discover.



Auckland



The largest city in the country is more commonly known for its urban centre, but just a short drive beyond the high-end stores and bustling city streets is a tale of nature from two diverse coasts. The east coast lends itself to calm, turquoise waters and white sand beaches like Pakiri, perfect for horse riding. While the west attracts scenes of raw, moody nature with black sand beaches at Piha and Karekare, towering sand dunes at Bethell's beach and dense forests filled with immersive walking tracks in the Hunua Ranges. Both attract wildlife, off the east coast islands in the Hauraki Gulf like Motuihe, Rotoroa and Rangitoto are sanctuaries for native birds, meaning you can spot Kiwi, Takahe and Pateke in their protected environments.



Hamilton Waikato



Famous for its rolling, green hills and for its beautiful and entrancing entrance to the world of Hobbits, the mighty Waikato is also an opening to an undiscovered world of natural marvels. The blinking stars of glow worms light up the caves as one wander through the natural magic of Waitomo. Above ground, Lake Arapuni is a lush, vividly green forest to immerse yourself in whether by foot or bike on the Waikato River Cycle Trail or head into the Hamilton Gardens. From an Indian Garden to Japanese to Modernist to a replica of Katherine Mansfield's garden, the entire grounds are an immersion into another landscape.



