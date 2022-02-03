Director Susienthiran renames 'Siva Sivaa'; it's now 'Veerapandipuram'

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) The title of director Susienthiran's upcoming film, 'Siva Sivaa', featuring actor Jai in the lead, has now been changed to 'Veerapandipuram'.



Work on the film has been completed and it is ready for release.



Giving out details of why the title has been changed, director Susienthiran said: "We have already completed 'Siva Sivaa', which has been a very highly satisfying experience for all of us in the team.



"When some of my friends and well-wishers saw the movie after its final mixing, they were impressed with the core content and its engaging narration. They were also impressed by the technical aspects of the film and the stellar performances of the film's actors.



"Apart from sharing their appreciation, they also shared valuable feedback and suggestions. One such suggestion was that as the story is set against a rural backdrop, they felt that it would be advisable to have an appropriate title that would add more value to the movie.



"The suggestion was a very valid one and we held discussions within the team and eventually, chose to change the movie's title to 'Veerapandipuram'. We will soon be announcing the date of the film's worldwide theatrical release."



