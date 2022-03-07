Director SAC narrates life story from platform where he began his career

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) A video put out by well known director S.A. Chandrashekar, who also happens to be the father of Tamil star Vijay, in which he narrates his life story sitting on a platform from where he began his film career, is fast garnering attention on the internet.



The veteran director, who has delivered several landmark films in Tamil cinema and is popularly referred to SAC, has now started his official YouTube channel called 'Yaar Indha SAC'.



The first episode of the channel, titled "Platformil SAC", has the man sharing details of his film career seated on a platform in the busy Pondy Bazaar area in the city.



In the video, SAC says that when he came to Chennai without his family's knowledge to enter cinema, he had no place to go. He did not want to go to relatives' places as they would inform his family and he did not have money to pay rent.



Therfore, Chandrashekar says he stayed on the very same platform.



"My residence is in Adyar and my office is in Saligrammam but I deliberately take this route everyday to glance at this very platform. I tell my driver to drive slow when we reach this point," he says and adds it would bring back memories and thrilling.



SAC goes on to say that he spent exactly 47 days on the platform and that he always remembers this to keep himself grounded and to ensure that success doesn't get to his head.



The director discloses that for two nights, every year, he sleeps on the same platform for without anybody's knowledge to remind himself of his humble beginnings.



