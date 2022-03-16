Director Rathnakumar's film with Santhanam titled 'Gulu Gulu'

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Director Rathna Kumar's much-awaited next film, featuring actors Santhanam and Athulya Chandra in the lead, has been titled 'Gulu Gulu'.



On Wednesday, five popular Tamil film directors -- Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanakaraj, Venkat Prabhu and Karthik Subbaraj-- released the title motion poster of the film.



The motion poster goes on to disclose that Santhanam's character's name is actually 'Google' but he hears his name as 'Gulu Gulu'.



The title motion poster also gives out a bit of the character's background.



"Nobody knows him or where he's from. He has travelled across countries and knows 13 languages. Yet he will never forget the broken English his mom taught him.



"He would get bashed up in the name of doing social service but ask him about anything and he'll give you a clear cut explanation. This is why people lovingly call him 'Google'. But everytime they call him that, all he will be able to hear is 'Gulu Gulu'," the title motion poster explains.



The film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, will also feature Namitha Krishnamurthy, Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dheena, 'Lollu Sabha' Maaran, and 'Lollu Sabha' Seshu among others.



Produced by Raj Narayanan, the film will have cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Philomin Raj.



--IANS

mani/kr