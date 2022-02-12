Director Kalayana Krishnan's film with Jayam Ravi titled 'Agilan'

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Director Kalayana Krishnan's upcoming film featuring actor Jayam Ravi in the lead has been titled 'Agilan'.



On Saturday, the makers of the film, which is being produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment Private Limited, not only released its title but also its first look.



Screen Scene Media, which is known for having produced movies like 'Iruttu' , 'Dharala Prabhu' and 'MGR Magan', had signed a three-film deal with Jayam Ravi. The first of these three films is 'Agilan', which was until now being referred to as 'JR28'.



Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film is being made on a huge budget.



Sources say Jayam Ravi's role in the film will be the first-of-its kind in his career and add that Priya Bhavani Shankar and Tanya Ravichandran will be playing the female leads in the film.



Set in the backdrop of a harbour, major portions of the film have been shot in the Thoothukudi port. Some important scenes have been canned in Kasimedu, Chennai, the sources say and add that around 80 per cent of the shoot is over.



The film has just one schedule left. This, sources say, will take place at the largest container base in Gujarat. Vivek is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Sam CS.



--IANS

mani/kr