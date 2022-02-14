Director Ameer's next film featuring Soori titled 'Iraivan Miga Periyavan'

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Director Ameer on Monday announced that his next film, featuring actor Soori, had been titled 'Iraivan Miga Periyavan'.



Ameer, who is known to have delivered several critically acclaimed films including 'Paruthiveeran', which marked the debut of actor Karthi as a hero, will be seen weilding the microphone for this film after almost nine years.



One other reason why the film has garnered attention is because the film's script has been jointly written by National Award-winning director Vetrimaran and Thangam.



The film, which will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, will see cinematographer Ramji, who was also the cameraman of 'Paruthiveeran', joining hands with director Ameer after almost 15 years.



Cinematographer Ramji took to Twitter to express his thoughts about the project.



He said, "After Paruthiveeran (15 Years) joining hands with Ameer and Yuvan. Thanks to JSM Picture."



