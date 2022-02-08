Diagnostic lab providing fake Covid testing report busted in Gurugram (Ld)

Gurugram, Feb 8 (IANS) The joint team of Chief Minister Flying Squad Gurugram, Health and Drugs Control Department, on Tuesday busted a diagnostic lab allegedly providing fraudulent Covid report for Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.



On information through a reliable source, the CM flying wing raided a franchisee of SRL Diagnostic Lab which was officially registered in the name of "Good Health Diagnostics lab" and was running at House No NR-24, Ground Floor, Nathupur Road, DLF Phase-3, Gurugram. It used to provide "desired" Covid reports to customers.



The lab was owned by Anuj Sharma on a monthly rent of Rs 18,000 for about 5 months.



The Police have nabbed an accused Sanjeev (22), a resident of Mahipalpur, Delhi and lab operator from the spot while Anuj Sharma was not found on the spot.



Police have seized Rs 12,500, fake Covid reports, a laptop, printer, a rubber stamp, mobile and other documents from the spot.



Haresh, head of the raiding team, said they got information about the lab which was running the racket for the past five months and took action. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the DLF Phase-3 police station.



The spokesperson of SRL lab in a statement said, "We have been made aware of the complaint against a franchisee. We are internally investigating the issue. We have a zero-tolerance policy against any unethical practices and we will initiate appropriate action. SRL has the largest number of accredited and approved Covid-19 testing labs in India. Our values of quality and ethical practices have enabled us to deliver extensive services to the citizens during this pandemic."



