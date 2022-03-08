'Dharm Yoddha Garud' to present epic tale of mother-son bond

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming mythological show 'Dharm Yoddha Garud' has been unveiled. The show, which stars Faisal Khan as the lead along with Toral Rasputra, Parul Chauhan, and Ankit Raaj, is based on the divine creature Garuda.



It tells the story of a mother-son duo as Faisal's Garuda tries everything to free his captive mother Vinta, essayed by Toral Rasputra from the clutches of her own sister and the most dangerous of all the snakes is Kaalia, essayed by Ankit Raaj.



The show also stars actors Hrishikesh Pandey, Parul Chauhan, Angad Hasija, Vishal Karwal, Rishi Kashyup, Riishav Trivedi, Abhinav Kumar and Sharad Gore. The trailer launch happened at a suburban hotel in Mumbai.



The event started with a special holographic video detailing the backstory and the legend of Garuda. This was followed by Abhimanyu Singh, CEO Contiloe Pictures, Neeraj Vyas, Business Head of Sony Sab and N.P. Singh, managing director and CEO of Sony network who joined the starcast of the show on stage.



Post this, the trailer of the show was unveiled giving a glimpse of what the viewers can expect from the mythological drama. Laced with a cinematic background score the show has been put together through virtual production. It has been shot using the hybrid approach with part animation, part live action and part in camera animation just like how it's done in cricket during breaktime conversations in studios.



Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and Nishi Chandra, 'Dharm Yoddha Garud' will go on air on Sony Sab from March 14.



