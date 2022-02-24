Dhaka accords thrust to boost trade with India via all means: B'desh Minister

Guwahati, Feb 24 (IANS) Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said that his government has given thrust to improve trade and business with India through waterways, railways and airways and to further strengthen people-to-people contact between the two countries.



The visiting Bangladesh Minister, during an interactive meeting in Guwahati, said that the Chittagong sea port has a long historical association with Assam and the other northeastern states since the British period.



"The century-old international seaport has been redeveloped to handle cargo ships with deeper depths. Chittagong Port is nearer to Guwahati compared to Haldia Port of Kolkata. Use of Chittagong Port will not only reduce transportation costs and timings but also further boost easy trade and commerce activities," he said.



Highlighting the similarities on food, attire, culture, language between Assam and Bangladesh, he said that people of Bangladesh and Assam live on the banks of the same river - Brahmaputra in Assam and Jamuna in Bangladesh.



Participating in the deliberations, Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary highlighted the vibrant trade activities that took place prior to Independence through the territories which now fall in Bangladesh.



He said that the Barak River in southern Assam used to carry vessels from Chittagong port and other ports of then East Bengal to this northeastern region.



"With the formulation of the Act East Policy of Government of India, the disrupted traditional trade routes are gradually being restored and reconnected through the Chittagong and Mongla Ports," he said.



In a significant development, the first 260 MT digester package of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd recently reached Silghat in Assam from Kolkata via river route through Bangladesh.



Patowary called upon the Bangladesh officials to provide necessary support and cooperation to increase the volume of trade from Assam. "Bangladesh can take the opportunities of potential sectors of Assam like ethanol, methanol, plastic, hydrocarbon to improve trade and business," he added.



During the event, an India-Bangladesh trade portal was also launched which would facilitate the business fraternity of both India and Bangladesh.



An official of Assam's Industries and Commerce Department said that in the trade portal database of exporters and importers of both northeast India and Bangladesh would be available and would enable B2B collaboration between buyers and sellers of both sides and also allow dealings and negotiations among them.



Bangladesh MPs Shaimum Sarwar Kamal and Momtaz Begum and Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Mokbul Hossain among others were present in the programme, which was organised by the Indian Chambers of Commerce.



