Devotee dies at Banke Bihari temple in Mathura

Mathura, Feb 13 (IANS) A devotee died after collapsing outside the famous Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Mathura.



The incident took place on Saturday when there was huge crowd at the temple due to the weekend and the Ekadashi festival.



The devotee, Laxman Singh, had come from Ghaziabad for a darshan and was rushed to the hospital as soon as he collapsed.



The doctor declared the devotee brought dead at the district hospital. He had died of a cardiac attack.



Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Sanjeev Kumar Jain, said that 65-year-old Laxman had died before reaching the hospital.



Circle Officer Praveen Malik said that Laxman suddenly felt dizzy and fell down.



