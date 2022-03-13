Devi Sri Prasad on being a special guest on 'India's Got Talent'

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Music composer Devi Sri Prasad a.k.a. rockstar DSP, who is known for his work in Telugu and Tamil films, opens up on how he feels looking at the performances on 'India's Got Talent'.



Devi Sri Prasad shares: "What I love about the show is the fact that it is versatile and the variety of talent that one gets to see on 'IGT' is exceptional. I'm in love with all the contestants and after watching all the episodes, I must say that the way they perform, shows how focused they are."



He further elaborates on the performances that really impressed him.



"As I mentioned earlier, I am in love with each and every contestant on IGT. Talking about Divyansh and Manuraj, their combination is so rare. The way they mix the flute and beatboxing is brilliant and the way they're mixing the western and the Indian music style is something that I really enjoyed. Rishabh and Ishita have such good voices, they're blessed. In fact, I nicknamed Ishita as 'Kutti Lata Ji' which means 'Choti Lata.' Even the dancers like Bomb Fire, Demolition Crew, Crazy Hoppers are so good."



He also spoke about his overall experience with judges and celebrity guests on the show, saying: "India's Got Talent is blessed with four amazing judges - Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. Whatever they say, they say it from their heart. My special moment was when Govinda Ji, Karisma Kapoor and the judges had such kind words to say after my performance, it made me emotional. I would really like to thank each and everyone to have called me on the show and even the fans who love my music."



'India's Got Talent' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



