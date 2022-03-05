Devashish Chandiramani joins cast of new show 'Spy Bahu'

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actor Devashish Chandiramani, who recently was seen playing the antagonist in TV show 'Bhagya Lakshmi', has now joined the cast of upcoming show 'Spy Bahu' that stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in titular roles.



He says: "I'm excited to be part of the show. I will be seen playing the role of protogonist (Sehban Azim) younger brother Krish. It is a key role in the story. My audience will enjoy watching me as my charecter has different emotions and shades. He is a fun-filled man. They will also get to spot me in crazy trending looks."



The show revolves around the love story between a spy and a suspected terrorist. Devashish, before getting his debut fiction show, was part of the reality show 'Splitsvilla X3'. He is excited to play a positive role in the show.



"I made my debut in fiction with a negative role. So I don't want to repeat myself. Hence, I'm enjoying the freshness of this role. As an actor I want to play more promising and challenging roles. I want to enjoy essaying different shades and emotions of the characters."



The promo of 'Spy Bahu' recently aired featuring Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. The show also stars popular actors Parineeta Borthakur, Ayub Khan, Shobha Khote, Bhavna Balsavar among others.



--IANS

ila/kr